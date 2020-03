IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is reopening nine of its stores in China this weekend, a company spokeswoman said.

LONDON: IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is reopening nine of its stores in China this weekend, a company spokeswoman said.

Last weekend, IKEA reopened five of its stores in China, having closed all 30 in the country in January due to the coronavirus outbreak.  

