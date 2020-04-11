IMF lends €51.6 million to Kosovo to address COVID-19 crisis

PRISTINA, Kosovo: The International Monetary Fund has approved a €51.6 million (US$56.06 million) loan for Kosovo to tackle the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus and address urgent balance of payments issues, the international lender said.

It said the pandemic will hit Kosovo's economy hard.

"The economy is expected to contract by 5 per cent in 2020 as tourism receipts, remittances, exports of goods, and FDI will decrease due to travel restrictions and the effect of COVID-19 in trading partners and remittance-originating countries," the IMF said in a statement.

The small Balkan country had expected to see economic growth of around 4 per cent this year.

The government said it will inject €180 million into the roughly €8 billion economy to help the private sector cope with the crisis.

As of late on Friday around 250 people were infected with the coronavirus in Kosovo, including seven deaths.

Following is a list of countries slated to receive funds from IMF and World Bank emergency facilities, sorted by region:

AFRICA

Ethiopia - US$82.6 million (World Bank)

Cabo Verde US$5 million (World Bank)

Chad - US$115 million (IMF)

Democratic Republic of Congo - US$47.2 million (World Bank)

Djibouti - US$5 million (World Bank)

Gabon - US$147 million (IMF)

Gambia - US$10 million (World Bank)

Ghana - US$35 million (World Bank)

Kenya - US$50 million (World Bank)

Madagascar - US$166 million (IMF)

Mauritania - US$5.2 million (World Bank)

Rwanda - US$109.4 million (IMF)

Sao Tome and Principe - US$2.5 million (World Bank)

Senegal - US$221 million (IMF) and US$20 million (World Bank)

Sierra Leone - US$7.5 million (World Bank)

Tunisia - US$745 million (IMF)

ASIA

Afghanistan - US$100.4 million (World Bank)

Cambodia - US$20 million (World Bank)

India - US$1 billion (World Bank)

Kyrgyzstan - US$120.9 million (IMF)

Maldives - US$7.3 million (World Bank)

Mongolia - US$26.9 million (World Bank)

Pakistan - US$200 million (World Bank)

Sri Lanka - US$128.6 million (World Bank)

Tajikistan - US$11.3 million (World Bank)

Yemen - US$26.9 million (World Bank)

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Argentina - US$35 million (World Bank)

Ecuador - US$20 million (World Bank)

Haiti - US$20 million (World Bank)

Honduras - US$143 million (IMF)

Paraguay - US$20 million (World Bank)

EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

Albania - US$190.5 million (IMF)

Kosovo - US$56.5 million (IMF)

North Macedonia - US$191.83 million (IMF)

