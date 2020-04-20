IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression

Business

IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression

The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vat
FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Bookmark

SOFIA: The crisis sparked by the spread of the novel coronavirus is the worst since the Great Depression, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

The fallout from the virus will mean that 170 countries will have negative economic growth this year, she told a videoconference press briefing for the Bulgarian media.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark