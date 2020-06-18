IMF says deeper-than-expected contraction in US economy likely in second quarter

WASHINGTON: A defacto lockdown in the United States has lasted longer than expected despite a rollback in some restrictions on mobility, pointing to a deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, the IMF said on Thursday (Jun 18).

Details will be available when the International Monetary Fund releases its updated World Economic Outlook on Jun 24, spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular briefing held online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given the continuing lockdowns, the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy could be slower, he said, without giving an exact forecast.

Rice said the Chinese economy was gaining momentum, with high frequency data showing a stronger-than-expected recovery in investment and services through May. Overall, the balance of risks remained on the downside, he said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other top IMF officials have said the Fund is likely to revise downward its already pessimistic forecast for a 3 per cent contraction in global gross domestic output in 2020.

The best-case scenario released by the Fund in April had called for the US economy to contract 5.9 per cent in 2020, with a rebound to 4.7 per cent growth in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, it forecast China would maintain positive growth of 1.2 per cent in 2020, with growth expanding to 9.2 per cent in 2021.

Rice said the IMF was continuing to provide financing to members through its emergency financing and other facilities. A total of US$250 billion of the Fund's US$1 trillion in lending capacity had been disbursed so far, he said.

As of Friday, 70 countries will have received some US$25 billion in rapid emergency funding that comes largely without the usual IMF conditions, Rice said.

Of that total, about US$10 billion went to 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, he said, noting that marked a huge increase from the Fund's average annual lending of US$1 billion in the region.

