IMF staff approves review of Argentina reform programme

WASHINGTON: An International Monetary Fund team on Monday (Mar 18) announced its support for Argentina's crisis response programme, a step that will lead to the release of nearly US$11 billion under its financial aid plan.

The IMF board is expected to review the staff recommendation in coming weeks and likely will approve the third review of the beefed-up, three-year loan programme, according to the statement.

"We commend the authorities' policy efforts and strong determination to address macro-economic imbalances and advance their economic stabilisation plan," IMF mission chief Roberto Cardarelli said.

He said government reforms are bringing down the high budget deficit, one of the key causes of the crisis last year, and met the deficit target.

The country is in recession and the peso lost half its value against the dollar in 2018.

While the IMF hailed the government's efforts to "mitigate the social impact" of the belt-tightening measures, thousands took to the streets in cities around the country last month to protest against the high price for basic foods and goods.

Since President Mauricio Macri came to power in 2015, electricity bills have gone up 2.1 per cent and gas three percent. The government blamed the increase on the removal of significant subsidies in place under the previous administration.

Still, Cardarelli said, "Economic activity has been weak but there are good prospects for a gradual recovery."

Inflation remains high and it will take some time to bring it down, but the IMF praised the central bank's efforts to reverse the direction.

Argentina originally secured a US$50 billion financing package in June before returning to the IMF to ask for more in October. The IMF granted an extra US$6 billion and accelerated disbursements in exchange for tougher conditions.

The government statistics bureau said the economy contracted 3.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2018, following a 4.0 per cent drop in the second quarter, and plunged 7.5 per cent in November alone.

The IMF estimated Argentina's economy fell by 2.6 per cent last year and will drop another 1.6 per cent in 2019.