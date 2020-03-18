Impact of virus turmoil would hit Deutsche Bank later this year, not in first-quarter: executive

The impact of the current turmoil related to the coronavirus is more likely to affect Deutsche Bank later this year rather than in the first quarter, an executive said on Wednesday.

"For the time being", business is "showing resilience", Deutsche Bank Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said at a conference.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

