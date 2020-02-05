Imperial Brands warns of lower annual profit due to US FDA ban

Tobacco group Imperial Brands said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be slightly lower than last year due to a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavors of cartridge-based vapor devices and weaker consumer demand.

The warning comes on the heels of Stefan Bomhard's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the FTSE 100-listed group.

Imperial Brands said the ban by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which comes into effect this week, has led to a write-down of flavored inventory, which would have a 45 million pounds (US$58.55 million) impact on first-half adjusted operating profit.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

