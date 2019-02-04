Improving profitability at Deutsche Bank is biggest challenge: S&P

Standard & Poor's left its ratings on Deutsche Bank unchanged on Monday and said profitability is the lender's biggest challenge.

The bank's earnings for the fourth quarter, announced on Friday, "confirm our view that management's biggest challenge is to improve profitability and bolster the bank's customer franchise", S&P said in a statement.

