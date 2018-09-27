In reversal, VW agrees to some diesel hardware refits: Spiegel

In reversal, VW agrees to some diesel hardware refits: Spiegel

Volkswagen has agreed to fit older diesel vehicles with better catalytic converters, reversing its position and bowing to pressure that has mounted in the three years since an emissions cheating scandal, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday,

FILE PHOTO: Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American Internati
FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

VW chief Herbert Diess had promised German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer in a video conference on Wednesday to help pay for hardware refits of older diesel cars, Spiegel Online said.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Source: Reuters

