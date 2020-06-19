Incoming Renault CEO flags turnaround challenge
Renault's incoming Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Friday he was conscious the French carmaker faced many problems, but added he was confident the group could end up becoming a positive turnaround story.
De Meo, addressing investors at the firm's annual shareholder meeting before taking up his new job on Jul 1, said he shared a "sense of urgency" with teams at Renault to deliver on its new strategy and restructuring.
"I'm very conscious of the company's difficulties," said De Meo, a former Volkswagen executive, adding he had been keen to join the company for the challenge.