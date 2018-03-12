India aviation regulator orders grounding of 11 jets fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines
NEW DELHI: India's aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp .
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its statement has asked the airlines not to refit the affected engines.
Eight aircraft operated by IndiGo, India's biggest low-cost carrier which is owned by InterGlobe Aviation , and 3 aircraft operated by its rival GoAir are affected by the order.
