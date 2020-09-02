India bans 118 mobile apps including Tencent's PUBG

Business

India bans 118 mobile apps including Tencent's PUBG

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

Smartphone with Chinese applications is seen in front of a displayed Indian flag
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Chinese applications is seen in front of a displayed Indian flag in this illustration picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In June, India banned 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, also citing security concerns.

The latest ban comes a day after India's foreign ministry accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" at the disputed Himalayan mountain border.

(Reporting by Philip George and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

