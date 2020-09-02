India bans 118 mobile apps including Tencent's PUBG

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

In June, India banned 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, also citing security concerns.

The latest ban comes a day after India's foreign ministry accused Chinese troops of taking "provocative actions" at the disputed Himalayan mountain border.

