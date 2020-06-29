India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps over 'security' concerns
NEW DELHI: India on Monday (Jun 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok and WeChat, over national security and privacy concerns just weeks after a deadly Himalayan border clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
"They are engaged in activities ... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the ministry of information technology said in a statement.