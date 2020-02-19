India clears accord on intellectual property rights with U.S

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to sign an initial pact on intellectual property rights with the United States, a government minister said, days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

FILE PHOTO: Man holds the flags while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York
FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

The United States has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said approval for an MoU with the United States was secured at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

