India considering Pfizer's request for vaccine indemnity, govt advisor says

NEW DELHI: India is considering Pfizer's request to grant it indemnity from costs relating to severe vaccine side-effects, a government advisor said on Thursday, adding that the company had signalled availability of its COVID-19 shot, possibly from July.

"We are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of ... certain volume of vaccines, in the coming months, possibly starting in July," V K Paul told a news conference on Thursday.

