India court quashes Amazon, Flipkart plea against antitrust probe

An Indian court on Friday dismissed a petition by Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart seeking revocation of a single judge's decision to allow an antitrust probe against them to continue.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating allegations that the two companies promote select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and use deep discounts to stifle competition.

