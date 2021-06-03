India govt seals deal for 300 million Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses

Business

India govt seals deal for 300 million Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses

India's government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees (US$205.62 million).

FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled &quot;coronavirus disease (
FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BENGALURU: India's government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees (US$205.62 million).

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

(US$1 = 72.9500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark