India HPCL shuts 70,000 bpd fire-hit crude unit at Vizag refinery

NEW DELHI: State run Hindustan Petroleum has shut a 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its Vizag refinery in Southern India after a fire broke out at about 15:00 pm local time (0930 GMT) on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

The 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery has three crude units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fire has been extinguished. Cooling operations are in progress. There are no casualties and there is no risk to the public," the company said, adding other refinery operations are continuing as normal.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)