India May trade deficit at US$6.32 billion - trade ministry

NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit in goods was US$6.32 billion in April, preliminary data released by the government on Wednesday showed.

Merchandise exports rose to US$32.21 billion for the month from US$19.24 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to US$38.53 billion from US$22.86 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christopher Cushing)