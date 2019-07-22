India panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency

An Indian government panel on Monday recommended ban on cryptocurrency and penalties for any dealing in digital coins.

The panel's report and a suggested draft legislation will be examined by the government and regulators before taking a final decision, a government statement said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)