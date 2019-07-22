India panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency

India panel recommends ban on cryptocurrency

An Indian government panel on Monday recommended ban on cryptocurrency and penalties for any dealing in digital coins.

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherb
Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The panel's report and a suggested draft legislation will be examined by the government and regulators before taking a final decision, a government statement said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

