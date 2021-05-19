India's Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy Holdings in US$3.5 billion deal

Business

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd said on Wednesday it has entered into share-purchase agreements to acquire privately held SB Energy Holdings Limited for an enterprise value of US$3.5 billion.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmed
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

