India's April trade deficit at US$15.10 billion - trade ministry

India's trade deficit in goods was US$15.10 billion in April, revised trade data released by the government on Friday showed.

NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit in goods was US$15.10 billion in April, revised trade data released by the government on Friday showed.

Merchandise exports rose to US$30.63 billion in April from US$10.36 billion a year earlier, while imports rose to US$45.72 billion from US$17.12 billion, the data showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sharp rise in exports and imports seen in April was due to a low base in trade volumes in the same period last year as the country was put under a national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)