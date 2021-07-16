India's gasoline sales in July rise above pre-pandemic levels - prelim data

Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first fortnight of July, to grow about 3.44per cent over the corresponding 2019 period, preliminary industry data showed on Friday.

The fuel retailers sold about 1.03 million tonnes of gasoline during the period from July 1 to 15, the data showed.

Gasoil sales, at about 2.49 million tonnes, were 10.7per cent less than the corresponding period in 2019, however, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)