India's Infosys profit rises on pandemic-led digital boom

BENGALURU: Indian software services company Infosys Ltd reported a 22.7per cent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital services during the pandemic.

Consolidated net profit at the country's second-largest IT services firm by revenue rose to 51.95 billion rupees (US$696.89 million) in the three months to June 30, from a year earlier, while revenue from operations climbed 17.9per cent to 278.96 billion rupees.

(US$1 = 74.5450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Sriraj Kalluvila)