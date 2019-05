Embattled Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had resigned with immediate effect.

Dube's exit follows the resignation of its chief financial officer, Amit Agarwal, earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)