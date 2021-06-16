India's June 1-15 fuel sales recover as lockdown restrictions ease

(Corrects to clarify time period in headline, earlier story corrected period in second paragaph to last month, not year)

NEW DELHI: Domestic fuel sales by Indian state refiners recovered in the first half of June due to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the country but was still lower compared with last year, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Gasoline sales was 13per cent higher and diesel sales rose 12per cent over June 1-15, compared with the same period last month, data compiled by the state refiners showed.

