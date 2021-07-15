India's June merchandise exports up 48.34per cent y/y - govt

India's merchandise exports rose for the seventh straight month in June to US$32.50 billion, up 48.34per cent from a year earlier, revised trade data released by government showed on Thursday.

Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of JNPT in Mumbai
FILE PHOTO: Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Imports in June rose 98.31per cent to US$41.87 billion, driven by a rise in oil and gold imports, resulting in a trade deficit of US$9.37 billion, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

