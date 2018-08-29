India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint with USITC

India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/800ebaaf-5929-446f-ad69-10fe2987f461.pdf on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company, alleging some patent violations.

REUTERS: India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/800ebaaf-5929-446f-ad69-10fe2987f461.pdf on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company, alleging some patent violations.

As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra's off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design, Mahindra said.

Mahindra termed the complaint was "without merit."

