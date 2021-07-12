India's May industrial output rises 29.3per cent year-on-year

NEW DELHI: India's industrial output rose 29.3per cent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 32per cent in May. The sharp rise was due to base effects as the country was under a strict lockdown during the same period last year.

