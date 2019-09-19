India's Modi to meet BP, Exxon executives to discuss investment opportunities

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet executives from energy majors BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp in the United States next week to discuss investment opportunities, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The energy hungry nation, which has been increasing imports of crude from the United States, is looking at raising oil imports from Russia, amid uncertainty over supplies after an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities last weekend.

Modi will also attend a separate investment event with executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co , Lockheed Martin , Mastercard Inc and Walmart Inc , Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Source: Reuters

