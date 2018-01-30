India's Ola enters Australia as it battles Uber

MUMBAI: Indian ride-hailing company Ola is launching in Australia, it announced Tuesday (Jan 30), making its first foray abroad as it steps up a battle with rival Uber.

Ola launched in 2011 and claims to handle around a billion rides every year across India's major cities.

The company said it would soon start operations in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and was inviting private vehicle owners to partner with it.

Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said Ola saw "immense potential" in ride-sharing.

Ride-hailing apps are booming in India despite stiff opposition from traditional taxi firms and some initial concerns about passenger safety.

Ola and Uber are locked in an aggressive fight for a greater share of India's taxi-app market, which is estimated to be worth around US$10 billion.

Both companies are backed by Japan's SoftBank Group and recently ventured into the food delivery business, intensifying their rivalry further.