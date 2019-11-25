India's Paytm raises US$1 billion in fresh funding

Indian digital payments company Paytm said on Monday it has raised fresh funds from a group of investors, including existing backers such as SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba's Ant Financial.

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Indian digital payments company Paytm said on Monday it has raised fresh funds from a group of investors, including existing backers such as SoftBank's Vision Fund and Alibaba's Ant Financial.

Paytm did not officially disclose details of the funding, but a source said the Indian company raised US$1 billion in the latest round.

Accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates were among the new investors for the fund, Paytm said in a statement https://blog.paytm.com/announcing-our-fundraise-from-leading-global-investors-4dc5378691e3.

Financial daily Economic Times quoted Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma as saying the round would lift the company's valuation to US$16 billion.

The company will expand into insurance, lending and investments and invest 100 billion rupees (US$1.39 billion) over the next three years to include more users in the country, Paytm said.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal inNew Delhi and Derek Francis in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

