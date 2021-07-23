India's Reliance first-quarter profit slips 7per cent

Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

REUTERS: Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to 122.73 billion rupees (US$1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from 132.33 billion rupees a year earlier.

The year-ago results had benefited from a one-time gain on the company's investment in British oil major BP.

(US$1 = 74.4580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)