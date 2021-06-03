India's Tata Motors raises US$425 million in offshore bonds to pare debt, meet expenses

Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised US$425 million through unsecured offshore bonds at a rate of 4.35per cent to refinance existing debt and meet expenses, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

NEW DELHI: Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised US$425 million through unsecured offshore bonds at a rate of 4.35per cent to refinance existing debt and meet expenses, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Of the proceeds raised, Tata will use 225 million pounds (US$318 million) to refinance existing loans and the rest to meet corporate expenses, according to the paper.

The bond, which has been issued for a period of two and a half years, was over-subscribed by about five times, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Tata Motors didn't immediately respond for a request for comment. The company owns British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors had net automotive debt of 409 billion rupees (US$5.6 billion) at the end of last fiscal year through March 31. The company said in 2020 it plans to be net debt free at the end of three years.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas and ANZ were the lead managers on the deal, the term sheet showed.

(US$1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(US$1 = 73.1050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)