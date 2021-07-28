India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki reports first-quarter profit

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, as the country's largest carmaker benefited from pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles.

BENGALURU: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, as the country's largest carmaker benefited from pandemic-fueled demand for personal vehicles.

The company posted a profit of 4.41 billion rupees (US$59.28 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 2.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

The New Delhi-headquartered company reported a first-quarter loss a year ago due to COVID-19 curbs that brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

(US$1 = 74.3900 Indian rupees)

