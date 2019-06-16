India to impose retaliatory tariff on 28 US goods from Sunday: government statement

India will impose higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products including almonds, apples and walnuts, a government notification http://www.cbic.gov.in/resources//htdocs-cbec/customs/cs-act/notifications/notfns-2019/cs-tarr2019/cs17-2019.pdf;jsessionid=05BB93EF9871E631DCA5475F5330BC4E said.

NEW DELHI: India will impose higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products including almonds, apples and walnuts, a government notification http://www.cbic.gov.in/resources//htdocs-cbec/customs/cs-act/notifications/notfns-2019/cs-tarr2019/cs17-2019.pdf;jsessionid=05BB93EF9871E631DCA5475F5330BC4E said.

The new duties take effect from Sunday.

Reuters had previously reported that India was preparing to levy higher tariffs following Washington's withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.

India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120per cent on a slew of U.S. items, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminum tariffs.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks. Trade between them stood at about US$142.1 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

