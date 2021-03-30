Indian gaming firm Nazara's shares jump more than 80% in market debut

BENGALURU: Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies surged more than 80 per cent in their market debut on Tuesday (Mar 30), reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.

Shares opened at 1,990 rupees (US$27.34) and rose as much 83.91 per cent to hit a high of 2,024.90 by 0444 GMT.

Nazara organises e-sports events including videogame tournaments, which draw thousands of millennial fans. The company also offers a variety of free and paid mobile gaming apps for kids and adults.