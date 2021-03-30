Indian gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80per cent in market debut
Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd surged more than 80per cent in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.
Shares opened at 1,990 rupees (US$27.34) and rose as much 83.91per cent to hit a high of 2,024.90 by 0444 GMT.
Nazara organizes e-sports events including videogame tournaments, which draw thousands of millennial fans. The company also offers a variety of free and paid mobile gaming apps for kids and adults.
