Indian jeweler's bankrupt US firm stirs buyer interest amid US$2 billion fraud probe

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A bankrupt U.S. firm of Indian jeweler Nirav Modi, who is accused of being involved in a US$2 billion bank fraud in his home country, has received strong early expressions of interest from buyers, according to court filings.

NEW DELHI: Potential buyers have expressed strong early interest in a bankrupt U.S. firm of Indian jeweler Nirav Modi, who has been accused of involvement in a US$2-billion bank fraud in India, court filings show.

Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 26 in the United States, following accusations that other firms led by Modi and his uncle colluded with officials of state-run Punjab National Bank to secure unauthorized loans between 2011 and 2017.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems Ltd , left India in January before the fraud came to light, but have said in letters and statements they are innocent.

Indian investigators have, however, attached or seized assets belonging to Modi and his companies. Firestar is not named in the police complaint.

"Early expressions of interest in purchasing some or all of the debtors' business operations have been strong," Firestar Diamond said in a court filing on Wednesday.

It has also told secured lenders it was in discussions with lenders for debtor-in-possession financing as it weighed options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firestar Diamond and its affiliates had annual sales of around US$90 million, with clients such as Costco Wholesale , Macy's and JC Penney Co Inc , it said.

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested at least 13 people, seven from the bank and six from Modi and Choksi's companies. Investigators have also seized a number of properties, including jewelry and luxury vehicles.

"Among the properties seized and businesses closed were factories in India which produced most of the fine jewelry merchandise sold by the debtors," Firestar said in the filing.

The Indian units had provided some back office and support functions, it said, adding, "The sudden loss of its supply chain and back office support has dramatically impacted the operations of the debtors in the short term."

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Firestar Diamond was formed as a Delaware corporation in 2004, under the name Jewelry Solutions International. Its name was changed to Next Diamond Inc in 2005 and again in 2007 to Firestone Inc, before taking its current name in 2011.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firestar Group, which in turn is wholly owned by Synergies Corp. Both are Delaware incorporated.

Synergies is then wholly owned by Firestar Holdings Ltd, a Hong Kong corporation, which is then wholly owned by Modi's Indian company Firestar International Ltd, according to the filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)