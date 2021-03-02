Indian mobile carriers buy airwaves for US$10.6 billion in auction

India top three wireless carriers bought airwaves worth 778.15 billion rupees (US$10.61 billion) at the close of a two-day spectrum auction, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Reliance Jio, the top carrier by users, bought airwaves worth 571.23 billion rupees, Bharti Airtel spent 186.99 billion rupees and Vodafone Idea some 19.93 billion, telecoms secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters.

(US$1 = 73.3570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely)