Indigenous peoples sue retailer Casino over Amazon destruction

PARIS: Indigenous peoples from Brazil and Colombia sued retailer Casino in a French court on Wednesday over the selling of beef linked to land grabbing and deforestation in the Amazon, campaigners involved in the lawsuit said.

It is the first time a French supermarket chain has been taken to court over deforestation and the loss of land and livelihood under a 2017 law in France that demands French companies avoid human rights and environmental violations in their supply chains.

Casino declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Casino controls Brazil's largest food retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA), which itself owns Colombian retailer Almacenes Exito.

Brazil is Casino's second largest market after France. South American operations accounted for 46per cent of the Casino group's 2020 revenue.

