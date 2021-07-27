IndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss, hammered by new restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The company's net loss swelled to 31.79 billion rupees (US$426.84 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 28.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

(US$1 = 74.4780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)