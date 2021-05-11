Indonesia auto sales jump 903per cent year on year in April

Indonesian car sales jumped 902.9per cent in April from a year ago, showing sales have started to return to pre-pandemic levels, auto distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing industry data.

JAKARTA: Indonesian car sales jumped 902.9per cent in April from a year ago, showing sales have started to return to pre-pandemic levels, auto distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing industry data.

There were 78,908 units sold in April, compared to 7,868 units the same month last year. The sales were 7.1per cent lower than those of a month earlier when the government first announced tax incentive for buying vehicles.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)