Indonesia auto sales jump 903per cent year on year in April

Business

Indonesia auto sales jump 903per cent year on year in April

Indonesian car sales jumped 902.9per cent in April from a year ago, showing sales have started to return to pre-pandemic levels, auto distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing industry data.

Security officer rides a motorbike as he patrols past new cars parked at the IPC Car Terminal in Ja
FILE PHOTO: A security officer rides a motorbike as he patrols past new cars parked at the IPC Car Terminal in Jakarta, February 11, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS

Bookmark

JAKARTA: Indonesian car sales jumped 902.9per cent in April from a year ago, showing sales have started to return to pre-pandemic levels, auto distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing industry data.

There were 78,908 units sold in April, compared to 7,868 units the same month last year. The sales were 7.1per cent lower than those of a month earlier when the government first announced tax incentive for buying vehicles.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark