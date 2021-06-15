Indonesia car sales surge in May - Astra, citing data

Indonesia's car sales surged 1,443.6per cent to 54,815 units in May, from 3,551 units in the same month last year, the country's largest automotive distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing data from an industry group.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's car sales surged 1,443.6per cent to 54,815 units in May, from 3,551 units in the same month last year, the country's largest automotive distributor Astra International said on Tuesday, citing data from an industry group.

The sales levels in the past three months have returned to pre-pandemic numbers as consumer confidence improved and thanks to tax easing by the government, Astra said in the statement on the figures from the Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo).

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Fransiska Nangoy)