Indonesia central bank holds policy rate at record low, as expected

Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark policy rate at a record low on Tuesday, seeking to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy while ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark policy rate at a record low on Tuesday, seeking to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy while ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50per cent, where it has been since February, as expected in a Reuters poll of 23 economists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The central bank also left the overnight deposit facility and lending facility rates unchanged at 2.75per cent and 4.25per cent, respectively.

BI has slashed interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, pumped more than US$55 billion of liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules since 2020 to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Jacqueline Wong)