Indonesia central bank monitoring for impact of possible US monetary tightening

Indonesia's central bank is monitoring the possibility of U.S. monetary tightening this year and next year, given the implications for capital flows into emerging markets, currency stability and bond yields, its governor said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee of Bank Indonesia stands next to a giant one thousand rupiah coin on display inside the bank's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Bank Indonesia (BI) and the finance ministry will coordinate to mitigate such global uncertainties, including by intervening in foreign exchange markets and taking other measures to ensure increases in bond yields were "not too high", BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online seminar.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

Source: Reuters

