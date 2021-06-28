Indonesia Finance Minister unveils plans for major tax overhaul

Business

Indonesia Finance Minister unveils plans for major tax overhaul

Indonesia on Monday laid out a government proposal for an overhaul of tax regulations, including introducing a programme to report undisclosed assets, bringing in a carbon tax and hiking the value added tax rate, its finance minister said.

Indonesia&apos;s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN a
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Bookmark

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday laid out a government proposal for an overhaul of tax regulations, including introducing a programme to report undisclosed assets, bringing in a carbon tax and hiking the value added tax rate, its finance minister said.

"Even though we are discussing this during the COVID pandemic, it does not divert our attention from the medium, long term need to build a fair, healthy, effective and accountable tax system," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a parliamentary hearing.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark