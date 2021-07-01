Indonesia June inflation slows to 10-month low

Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased to a 10-month low in June amid stricter coronavirus curbs following a surge in COVID-19 cases, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The June consumer price index climbed 1.33per cent on an annual basis, the lowest rise since August 2020 and compared with a 1.41per cent gain expected in a Reuters poll. The previous month's inflation rate was 1.68per cent.

However, the annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile prices, accelerated to 1.49per cent from May's 1.37per cent. The poll had forecast 1.43per cent.

The headline inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has stayed below the central bank's target range of 2per cent to 4per cent since mid-2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened domestic demand.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Edited by Ed Davies & Shri Navaratnam)