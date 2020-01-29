Indonesia's Lion Air says to suspend China flights over virus

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia's biggest carrier by fleet size, is halting all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus, a company spokesman said Wednesday (Jan 29).

"All flights to China will be suspended temporarily starting from Feb 1 until further notice," Danang Mandala Prihantoro told AFP.

Dozens of flights would be affected on routes to 15 Chinese cities, he added.

British Airways has also suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, after Britain urged against non-essential travel to the country.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," BA said. "Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on BA.com."



Chinese authorities said on Wednesday that the total number of deaths from the flu-like virus has risen to 132, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to a total of 5,974.



